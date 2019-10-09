|
|
Laurence "Larry" Brees
Straughn - Laurence E. "Larry" Brees, age 92, of Straughn, died Tuesday (October 8, 2019) at his home. He was born on February 24, 1927 in Knoxville, Iowa to Carl and Althea Brees. He served in the US Army in Germany at the end of World War II. He worked and retired from Budd Plant in Lake Station, Indiana in 1989 before moving to Richmond, Indiana. He married Wanda Lee Creech on May 5, 1979. Larry was an avid bowler and loved watching high school bowling teams compete. He loved his Oak Park Pentecostals family and hanging out at Wal-Mart. He had a unique handshake and never met a stranger.
Survivors include his children Jim Creech of Richmond, Indiana, Jenny Mullen of Straughn, Indiana; 7 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife he is preceded in death by daughter Penny and her husband William Drook, daughter in-law Sally Creech, son in-law Doug Mullen, grandson Robbie Harrison, brothers John Brees, Edward Brees and infant brother, sisters Pauline Tschingi, Virginia Brees and Margaret Hines.
Services for Larry will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday (October 15, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuaryl. Pastor Kevin Arthur will officiate. Burial will immediately at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City, Indiana. Family and friends may call on Monday (October 14, 2019) from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Larry's name to Susan G. Komen Foundation (3500 Depauw Blvd #2070 Indianapolis, Indiana 46268).
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019