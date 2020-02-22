|
Lawana Rose Wright
Richmond - Lawana Rose (Hunt-Brockman) Wright, 90, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter and son-in-law on 1/28/2020. She was born 10/08/1929 to Floyd Hunt and Iris Bishop. Lawana was a lifelong Richmond resident until 3 years ago when she moved to Greenfield to be with her family. Lawana's work- life started before high school graduation during WW11 when she began waitressing alongside her older sister. She went on to clerk at INA, perform data processing at NATCO, tax prep at H&R Block, and case management at Wayne County Division of Family Resources.
She was a former member of the Richmond Catholic Community and volunteered for several years in the office of the Seton West campus. She also volunteered preparing taxes for senior citizens. Lawana had a lengthy involvement with election polls held in Wayne County. She had a special love for Richmond, animals, and people; her joy and zest for life was infectious.
She is survived by daughter Cathy Brockman-Wampler (Ben), grandchildren Jessica Wampler- Kelly, Ben Wampler (Gina), many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Lawana was preceded in death by her parents, previous spouses Bill Brockman and Jack Wright, sisters Helen Austin and Marilyn Parker, along with several nephews and cousins.
The family looks forward to you joining us in celebrating her life at Stegall Berheide Orr, February 29, 11am till 1pm, at which time prayer will be offered by Fr. Todd Riebe. Private graveside service will follow. In lieu of flowers we respectfully request memorial contributions to The Help Shelter, 2101 West Main, Richmond, or the Fr. Todd Riebe Scholarship Fund c/o RCC, 240 S. 6th St., Richmond, 47374. Lawana's family would also like to publicly acknowledge their deep appreciation to Dr. P. Kumar and his staff. Thanks also to Southern Care Hospice.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020