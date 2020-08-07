Lawrence E. Rheinhardt
Richmond -
Lawrence E. Rheinhardt, age 90, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, August 6, 2020, at his home.
Born January 18, 1930, in Richmond, Indiana, to Frank and Nannie McNew Rheinhardt, Lawrence lived in this community most of his life. He was a 1948 graduate of Richmond High School and earned his bachelor's degree in engineering from Purdue University. Lawrence served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Belden in 1992, where he worked for most of his engineering career. Lawrence was a member of LifeSpring Church. He enjoyed playing softball for the Miracles for many years and regularly attended the "Wednesday Morning Class of '48 Breakfast". Lawrence never met a mechanical problem he couldn't solve and loved working puzzles of all kinds. His wife was the love of his life, and he never quite recovered from her death. Lawrence has longed for this day when he could see her again in the presence of the Lord.
Survivors include his children, Gwinn (Larry) Campbell of Richmond, Teresa (Tim) Coffindaffer of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Wade (Cynthia See) Rheinhardt of Rushville, Indiana; grandchildren, Ben (Sarah) Gibbs, Bruce Gibbs, Mikah (Rick Vigil) Coffindaffer, Kari Carpenter, Brent Coffindaffer, and Dustin, Nick, and Logan Rheinhardt; great-grandchildren, Avery Wilson, Nora Gibbs, and Calvin Carpenter; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Tryna L. Burdette Rheinhardt, who died June 8, 2015; parents; and brothers, Leon and Mearl "LeRoy" Rheinhardt.
Funeral service for Lawrence E. Rheinhardt will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum with Rev. Phillip Hodgkin officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the mausoleum. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
