Lawrence Griffey Jr.
Milton - Lawrence Griffey Jr., 89, passed away to be with his Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020 at IU Methodist Health in Indianapolis.
Lawrence was born the 3rd child of Lawrence and Nancy (Gross) Griffey on January 09, 1931at Louellen, Kentucky. Lawrence spent his childhood in the mountainous coal mining regions of Eastern Kentucky. He was drafted into the marines during the Korean War. After his time in the service, Lawrence spent some time in Detroit working for General Motors. He then moved to Connersville to work at Rex Manufacturing, which later became Visteon, where he worked for 42 years. Lawrence married Lillie Caudill on July 17, 1952. They were married for 68 years and have two children: Daniel and Barbara.
Lawrence was a devoted Christian and family man, leading, loving, and helping his family unselfishly. Until he was no longer physically able, he loved to spend his days reading his bible, tending to his garden and yard, cutting wood and helping his son and grandsons farm. He was known as having a "get it done" mentality, strong sense of humor and short conversations. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family, loved ones and friends.
In addition to his wife, Lawrence is survived by his son: Daniel and wife Teresa; daughter: Barbara Robeson and husband Steve; brother: Arvel Griffey; Five grandchildren; Nine Great Grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
At the request of the family, private funeral services will be conducted at a later date. Showalter Blackwell Long Myers Chapel, Connersville has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 in Lawrence's honor. For more information or to leave condolences log onto www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com