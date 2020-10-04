1/1
Lawrence R. Elleman
Lawrence R Elleman

Cincinnati - On Friday, October 2, 2020, Lawrence Robert Elleman, of Cincinnati, Ohio, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 79.

Larry was born on November 21, 1940 in Hamilton, Ohio to Bob and Genevieve (Dunlap) Elleman. He attended Dixon-Israel (Eaton) High School where he played drums in the Stardusters Orchestra. He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1963 and was a member of the Delta Theta Sigma fraternity. He received his Juris Doctor from The Ohio State University College of Law in 1966. He practiced law at Dinsmore & Shohl in Cincinnati for 42 years. On September 12, 1964, he married Barbara Ellen Mann. They raised a daughter, Laura, and a son, Rob.

Larry was known for his kind and generous spirit and his perpetual optimism. He loved history, the law, volunteering, spending time with family, reading (only biographies of presidents), and Ohio State football. He particularly enjoyed relaxing with family and friends at the lake house the family built near Eaton.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Bob, and his mother, Genevieve. He is survived by his wife Barbara; his two children Laura and Rob and their spouses Charlie and Carrie; five grandchildren, Lily, Zach, Violet, Andrew, and Arthur; his three siblings, Gene (Fran), Kathryn (Chuck), and Carolyn (Phil); nieces, nephews and friends. A private service was held by the family at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton, Ohio. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati, 341 Erkenbrecher Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229. Arrangements Entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, Eaton, Ohio.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
220 East Main Street
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-1111
