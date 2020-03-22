Services
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Studebaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence S. Studebaker Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence S. Studebaker Sr. Obituary
Lawrence S. Studebaker, Sr.

Eaton, OH - Lawrence S. "Charlie" Studebaker, Sr., 91, of Eaton, OH, passed away Saturday morning, March 21, 2020. Survived by beloved wife of nearly 70 years Marguerite I. (James) Studebaker whom he married on October 19, 1946; children Charlene A. Nuse of Eaton and Lawrence S. Studebaker, Jr. and wife Janet of Eaton; grandchildren Kelly Renee Rose and husband Dustin of Eaton, Stacy Lynn Mikesell of Eaton, and Brian Lee Studebaker and wife Mandy of Eaton; 7 great grandchildren; sisters Bertie Garner of West Manchester and Velma Gibson of Florida; brother Franklin Studebaker of Verona; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other family.

Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US RT. 35 - West Alexandria. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor Paul Nichols presiding. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. www.rlcfc.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -