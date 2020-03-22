|
Lawrence S. Studebaker, Sr.
Eaton, OH - Lawrence S. "Charlie" Studebaker, Sr., 91, of Eaton, OH, passed away Saturday morning, March 21, 2020. Survived by beloved wife of nearly 70 years Marguerite I. (James) Studebaker whom he married on October 19, 1946; children Charlene A. Nuse of Eaton and Lawrence S. Studebaker, Jr. and wife Janet of Eaton; grandchildren Kelly Renee Rose and husband Dustin of Eaton, Stacy Lynn Mikesell of Eaton, and Brian Lee Studebaker and wife Mandy of Eaton; 7 great grandchildren; sisters Bertie Garner of West Manchester and Velma Gibson of Florida; brother Franklin Studebaker of Verona; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other family.
Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US RT. 35 - West Alexandria. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor Paul Nichols presiding. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. www.rlcfc.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020