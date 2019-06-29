Leamon "Lee" W. Covington



Richmond - Leamon "Lee" W. Covington 93 passed away on Thursday, June 27th, at his home after complications from his latest fall. He was born December 10, 1925 to Delbert and Mary (Parker) Covington in Laurel County, KY. He grew up in the Depression, helped build a bridge in the CCC, and then served in the Army in WWII. He moved to Richmond in the 50s. After working at Johns-Manville for 33 years he began his second longest job of 31 years - retirement. He was a very strong, disciplined man who never thought he was old until his second bout with cancer last year. He always had at least one thing planned to accomplish each day. His neighbors knew that little old man was either working or "resting" on his porch. His neighbors were some of his best friends. He made walking sticks for many friends and family. He loved riding motorcycles for over 65 years and survived two wrecks at the ages of 79 and 89. He kept riding, reasoning that it was rare for anyone to have three motorcycle wrecks. His last ride was on Memorial Day. He took up bicycle riding in his 80s and rode around the half mile block in his neighborhood daily. One year he rode over 3300 miles, more than he drove his car. He competed in a 12 mile bicycle time trial when he was 86. One neighbor said he was the energizer bunny. That was our dad and Papa. He was most proud of his family and enjoyed their love. His daughter and best friend, Denise, doted on him in his 90s and made sure he was cared for and never lonely for long. Special gratitude to Reid Radiology, Shelly, and Vernie for giving him two more quality years of life and bringing many smiles to his face. Many thanks to the caring people at Reid Hospice for enabling him to pass peacefully in his home.



Survivors include his son Dwuane (Lynetta) Covington of Richmond, son Bob (Jenni) Covington, and daughter Denise Covington, both of Centerville and son-in-law DeWayne (Susan) Taylor of Parker City. Grandchildren: Danyel (Brian) Rostad of Pennsylvania, Hunter (Stacy) Covington of Studio City, CA, Justin (Sabrina) Phenis and Lyndsey Phenis of Richmond, Casey (Eric) Vincent of Greenfield, Dana (Ronnie) Younger of Richmond, and Bobbi (Michael) Kerney of Richmond, Robin (Scott) Kerney, and Jamie (Scott) Runyon all of Centerville. He also had many great and great-great grandchildren from our blended families. He leaves also his WWII Army buddy, Ed Coomer.



He was preceded in death by his son Darrel Lee Covington (USMC-killed in combat-Vietnam), daughter Jowana Diane Taylor, grandson Michael Taylor, and former wives Mary Helen Covington and Ruby Covington.



Services will be 3:00 PM Sunday June 30, 2019at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Charlie Black officiating; burial will be at Goshen Cemetery. Friends may call from 12 to 3 Sunday afternoon. Condolences may be sent to family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on June 29, 2019