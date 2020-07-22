1/1
Lecora White
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lecora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lecora White

Richmond, IN - Lecora White transitioned from earth to glory on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the age of 101 at Heritage House. She was born on August 10, 1918, in Richmond, Kentucky, to Arthur Shearer and Della Shearer.

Lecora accepted Christ at an early age. She graduated from High School then entered the working world; worked at Ballew's Seamstress; then at Patty A. Clay Hospital which is now Baptist Health as dietician for many years; and retired from Patty A. Clay. She also worked in the church in various capacities at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Kirksville, Kentucky, and also attended First Baptist Church in Richmond, Kentucky, in her later years.

Lecora leaves to cherish her memory, her two sons: Alfred (Glenda) Shearer and Ronald (Kim) White; three grandsons: Anthony (Tracey) Shearer, Andre Shearer and Jordon White; one granddaughter: Kellee (Dion) Watts; two great-granddaughters: Dionna and Kimia Watts; one sister: Ida Vivian (Chester) Kavanaugh and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends which she loved dearly. Special niece, Saundra (Marshall) Walker.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Ethelbert White; father and mother: Arthur and Della Shearer; one daughter: Kathy White; one son: Winfrey White; one granddaughter: Glentoria Shearer; six siblings, brothers: Lawrence, William, and John W. "J.W" Shearer; sisters: Susie Hill, Madge Marie White and Mildred Duerson.

Corona-virus has caused us to limit only immediate family members to Graveside Service.

The family of Lecora White would like to acknowledge the care given by Heritage House and a special thanks to Community Family Funeral Home and Keith P. Clark & Son Funeral Home. Also the family expresses with grateful hearts our sincere appreciation for all the comforting prayers and other expressions of kindness during our time of bereavement.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
To the Shearer Family, Alfred and Glenda we THANK YOU for letting us share in your mother's life. We learned and saw her as a spectacular example of a real Christian lady. We give honor to our LORD GOD ALMIGHTY for his love and grace. Sincere sympathy, Lee and NoraAnn

Clayborne and NoraAnn Agnew
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved