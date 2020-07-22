Lecora WhiteRichmond, IN - Lecora White transitioned from earth to glory on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the age of 101 at Heritage House. She was born on August 10, 1918, in Richmond, Kentucky, to Arthur Shearer and Della Shearer.Lecora accepted Christ at an early age. She graduated from High School then entered the working world; worked at Ballew's Seamstress; then at Patty A. Clay Hospital which is now Baptist Health as dietician for many years; and retired from Patty A. Clay. She also worked in the church in various capacities at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Kirksville, Kentucky, and also attended First Baptist Church in Richmond, Kentucky, in her later years.Lecora leaves to cherish her memory, her two sons: Alfred (Glenda) Shearer and Ronald (Kim) White; three grandsons: Anthony (Tracey) Shearer, Andre Shearer and Jordon White; one granddaughter: Kellee (Dion) Watts; two great-granddaughters: Dionna and Kimia Watts; one sister: Ida Vivian (Chester) Kavanaugh and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends which she loved dearly. Special niece, Saundra (Marshall) Walker.She is preceded in death by her husband: Ethelbert White; father and mother: Arthur and Della Shearer; one daughter: Kathy White; one son: Winfrey White; one granddaughter: Glentoria Shearer; six siblings, brothers: Lawrence, William, and John W. "J.W" Shearer; sisters: Susie Hill, Madge Marie White and Mildred Duerson.Corona-virus has caused us to limit only immediate family members to Graveside Service.The family of Lecora White would like to acknowledge the care given by Heritage House and a special thanks to Community Family Funeral Home and Keith P. Clark & Son Funeral Home. Also the family expresses with grateful hearts our sincere appreciation for all the comforting prayers and other expressions of kindness during our time of bereavement.