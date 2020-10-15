Lee Ann HigginsRichmond - Lee Ann Higgins, age 52, of Richmond died unexpectedly on Tuesday (October 13, 2020) at her home. She was born on September 24, 1968 in Richmond, Indiana to Thomas and Linda Austerman and had lived here all her life. Lee was a 1986 graduate of Richmond High School and worked for Do Ri Me (now known as Legends) Bowling Alley. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family especially her children and grandchildren. Lee adored her dogs and enjoyed traveling to Tennessee to visit family.She is survived by her husband of 32 years Michael Higgins; sons Ryan (Andria Jaszay) Higgins and Chris (Jill) Higgins; mother and step-father Linda and Ronald Morgan; mother in-law and father in-law Marjorie and Myron Higgins; aunt Martha Pence; brother Thomas Austerman; grandchildren Colter Higgins and Adlee Higgins; very special friend Richard Phillips.Services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. on Monday (October 19, 2020) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Pastor David Williams will officiate the service. Burial will immediately follow at St. Andrew Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday (October 18, 2020) at the funeral home. Face masks are highly encouraged. Memorial contributions may be made to Riggle-Waltermann for Lee's grandchildren's college fund.