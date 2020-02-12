|
|
Lee J. Fisher
Richmond - Lee J. Fisher 90 of Richmond passed away February 11, 2020 in his home after a short battle with cancer. He was born November 30, 1929 in Brookville, Ohio to Leo and Dovie Schwerking Fisher and lived here most of his life.
He served in the Army
He retired from Con-Rail in 1983 and then owned a company blowing insulation and installing chain link fencing; he raised hogs and delivered gravel until 2014.
Lee loved being outdoors; working in the yard and mowing grass for many family members over the last several years.
He is survived by his three children Shirley Fisher, Dorothy Reece, Paul (Rhonda) Fisher all of Richmond, six grandchildren Kassie, Jacquline, Arlene, Paul, Mandy, Markous(Ashley), seven great grandchildren Peyton, Drayden, Rickey, Ariella, Jordynn, Spencer, Paige, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Margaret Arlene Fisher who passed away in 1995, one brother Robert Fisher, one sister Thelma Sarver, and one grandson David Fisher.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Stegall-Berhreide-Orr Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020