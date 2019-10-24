|
Lela Brock
Richmond - Lela Brock 90 of Richmond passed away October 21, 2019 at Arbor Trace after a brief illness. She was born March 11, 1929 in Lake, Kentucky to Virgil and Louise Rowland Brock and was a Richmond resident for seventy years.
She retired from PRC after twenty-three years and subsequently sold Stanley Home Products, cleaned houses and did home health care.
She was a former member of Southside Baptist, a charter member of Central Baptist and a longtime member of First Baptist where she served in the quilting ministry.
Lela loved Richmond and served weekly meals at the Salvation Army kitchen for many years and was named Volunteer of the Year in 2009. She was also a member of the Senior Center and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 65.
She will be remembered for her stylish dressing, her beautiful flowers, her independence and energetic living, her assistance and visits to her "elderly" friends and her love of Jesus and her complete dependence on God.
Lela is survived by her daughter Barbara Ann (John) Gregory Swart of Asheville, NC, one brother Virgil Brock of Lady Lake, FL, three sisters Lillie Ingram of London, KY, Geneva Ivey of Baton Rouge, LA, Doris Arnold of Lexington, KY, many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, eight brothers and her former husband Ora Gregory.
A memorial service will be held 1:30 PM Sunday November 3, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Hodgkin and Pastor Kevin Hay officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given in Lela's name to the Salvation Army 707 South A. St. Richmond, Indiana 47374 or to the First Baptist Church 1601 South A. St. Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019