Lena Ma Carlton Estridge Hastings
Richmond - Lena Mae Carlton Estridge Hastings, 93, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Willow Brook Christian Home in Columbus, Ohio.
Lena was born at Young's Corner, Indiana, on October 13, 1926 to Alva Carlton and Bertie Hume Waller Carlton, the youngest of seven children. She went to school in Brookville and Connersville. She married John L. Estridge of Franklin County, Indiana on June 20, 1943. He passed on March 28, 1980. She married Leo Eugene Hastings of Richmond, Indiana on Jan. 1, 1989, and he passed on Sept. 30, 2009.
She lived in Franklin County and Connersville as a youth. Her parents took their family to California during the Depression where they traveled up and down the state and picked crops. They came back to Franklin County where they were truck farmers.
They also owned a grocery store at Young's Corner for a short time.
She lived in Franklin, Union and Wayne counties all of her life except for her last six years, and when she wintered in Largo, Florida.
Lena retired from Peoples Federal Savings and Loan in Richmond, Indiana, where she had worked as a teller. She was a member of the Eastern Star in Liberty, Indiana. She enjoyed singing hymns, being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She also enjoyed traveling. She and Leo traveled across the continental United States, visited Hawaii and took a Caribbean cruise.
Lena was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands, and siblings: Edmond, Ollie, Robert William, Anna Carey, Rula Abercrombie and Mary Pennington; grandchild Myah Sue Knecht, great grandchild Jaxson Wolff Axelrod; step grandchildren Chris Hastings and Bryan Himelick.
She is survived by three children Linda (John) Longenecker, Worthington, Ohio; Karen (Paul) Hartje, Westerville, Ohio; and John (Ruth) Estridge, Brookville, Indiana; four step children Terry Eugene (Roberta) Hastings, Grove City, Ohio, Carolyn (Marvin) Himelick, Cambridge City, Indiana; Nancy Sue Geier, Palm Harbor, Florida; and Teresa Lynn (Rusty) Glidden, Brazil, Indiana; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; several step grandchildren and several step great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1:00PM Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Chapel in Richmond, Indiana with Rev. David Soper officiating. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Brookville, Indiana. Friends may call from 11AM to 1PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to the Liberty Church of Christ 102 South Main St., Liberty, Indiana 47353. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Richmond - Lena Mae Carlton Estridge Hastings, 93, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Willow Brook Christian Home in Columbus, Ohio.
Lena was born at Young's Corner, Indiana, on October 13, 1926 to Alva Carlton and Bertie Hume Waller Carlton, the youngest of seven children. She went to school in Brookville and Connersville. She married John L. Estridge of Franklin County, Indiana on June 20, 1943. He passed on March 28, 1980. She married Leo Eugene Hastings of Richmond, Indiana on Jan. 1, 1989, and he passed on Sept. 30, 2009.
She lived in Franklin County and Connersville as a youth. Her parents took their family to California during the Depression where they traveled up and down the state and picked crops. They came back to Franklin County where they were truck farmers.
They also owned a grocery store at Young's Corner for a short time.
She lived in Franklin, Union and Wayne counties all of her life except for her last six years, and when she wintered in Largo, Florida.
Lena retired from Peoples Federal Savings and Loan in Richmond, Indiana, where she had worked as a teller. She was a member of the Eastern Star in Liberty, Indiana. She enjoyed singing hymns, being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She also enjoyed traveling. She and Leo traveled across the continental United States, visited Hawaii and took a Caribbean cruise.
Lena was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands, and siblings: Edmond, Ollie, Robert William, Anna Carey, Rula Abercrombie and Mary Pennington; grandchild Myah Sue Knecht, great grandchild Jaxson Wolff Axelrod; step grandchildren Chris Hastings and Bryan Himelick.
She is survived by three children Linda (John) Longenecker, Worthington, Ohio; Karen (Paul) Hartje, Westerville, Ohio; and John (Ruth) Estridge, Brookville, Indiana; four step children Terry Eugene (Roberta) Hastings, Grove City, Ohio, Carolyn (Marvin) Himelick, Cambridge City, Indiana; Nancy Sue Geier, Palm Harbor, Florida; and Teresa Lynn (Rusty) Glidden, Brazil, Indiana; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; several step grandchildren and several step great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1:00PM Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Chapel in Richmond, Indiana with Rev. David Soper officiating. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Brookville, Indiana. Friends may call from 11AM to 1PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to the Liberty Church of Christ 102 South Main St., Liberty, Indiana 47353. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.