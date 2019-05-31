Leona Foster



Richmond - Leona Foster, age 90, of Richmond, Indiana, was greeted at the gates of Heaven by her Savior Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Reid Health.



Born August 9, 1928, in Middletown, Ohio, to James O. and Clemie P. Wallace Stevens, Leona lived in Muncie, Indiana, most of her life. She moved to Richmond in 2006. Leona attended Galilean Baptist Church. She loved playing the organ and cooking for her friends at Cambridge Square.



Survivors include her daughters, Sandi Smith of New Paris, Ohio, and Judy (Jerry) Thompson of Muncie; son, James (Rosanna) Foster of Somerset, Kentucky; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and great-great-great- grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Orace Foster, who died in 1997; first husband, Sandford Hicks, who died in 1951; sons, Richard L. Hicks and Emberson Foster; grandchildren, Cameron and Ty Smith; parents; sister, Marie Cunningham; and brothers, Henry Stevens and James Stevens Jr.



Visitation for Leona Foster will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Cross officiating. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Gideons International for the Memorial Bible Fund, P.O. Box 1092, Richmond, IN 47375.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on May 31, 2019