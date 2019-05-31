Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona Foster


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leona Foster Obituary
Leona Foster

Richmond - Leona Foster, age 90, of Richmond, Indiana, was greeted at the gates of Heaven by her Savior Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Reid Health.

Born August 9, 1928, in Middletown, Ohio, to James O. and Clemie P. Wallace Stevens, Leona lived in Muncie, Indiana, most of her life. She moved to Richmond in 2006. Leona attended Galilean Baptist Church. She loved playing the organ and cooking for her friends at Cambridge Square.

Survivors include her daughters, Sandi Smith of New Paris, Ohio, and Judy (Jerry) Thompson of Muncie; son, James (Rosanna) Foster of Somerset, Kentucky; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and great-great-great- grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Orace Foster, who died in 1997; first husband, Sandford Hicks, who died in 1951; sons, Richard L. Hicks and Emberson Foster; grandchildren, Cameron and Ty Smith; parents; sister, Marie Cunningham; and brothers, Henry Stevens and James Stevens Jr.

Visitation for Leona Foster will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Cross officiating. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Gideons International for the Memorial Bible Fund, P.O. Box 1092, Richmond, IN 47375.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now