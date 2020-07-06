1/1
Leonard Hobbs Sr.
Leonard Hobbs Sr.

Richmond - Remembering the life and legacy of Purple Heart recipient Leonard Fay Hobbs Sr.. Leonard, 71, proudly served his country in the US Army 2nd 94th Battalion from 1966-1968. Deployed to the Vietnam War, he fought at the Tet Offensive. Leonard was a member of Greens Fork Christian Church, Whitewater Valley Corvette Club, UAW, Perfect Circle 25 Year Club, American Legion, VFW and assisted many veterans in receiving the benefits owed to them.

Leonard will be remembered by family and friends for his many July 4th celebrations, his love for Benji, Corvettes, Cincinnati Reds and hot dogs. However, the greatest moment of his life was when he finally married his high school crush (Jeannie) many years later, on June 30, 2012.

Leonard was born July 5, 1948 in New Castle, Indiana. His battle with cancer ended peacefully in his home surrounded by his family in Richmond, on July 3, 2020. Leonard was preceded in death by his grandparents, his father Theodore Hobbs and niece Kelly Jo Brown.

Leonard is survived by his parents, Joe and Bessie Weber, his wife, Jeannie Hobbs, brothers and sisters; Rick Hobbs, Terry and Debbie Hobbs, Keith and Patti Brown, Rose Reece and Joe and Joanne Weber. Children; Leonard F. Hobbs Jr., Tim and Rhonda Kidd, Robyn Applegate (fiancé Darrin Blevins, Dad gave permission), his spoiled grandchildren; Russel Hobbs, Timothy Kidd Jr., Trisha Spivey (Matt Carmen), Theresa Kidd, and following in his grandfather's love of country, SPC Anthony Kidd, who proudly serves in the US Army with the 1st Cavalry Division Ft. Hood, TX, 4 great grandkids and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Trump Campaign to support the veterans of the USA. Make America Great Again…

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday July 9, 2020 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Pastor Matt Fagan will officiate. Burial with Military Honors conducted by contingents of the United States Army and Hagerstown American Legion Post 333 will follow at Brick Cemetery in Hagerstown. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday July 8th.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com




Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
1993 Cumberland Street
Dublin, IN 47335
(765) 478-5161
