Leslie A. Ramey
Leslie A. Ramey

Hagerstown - Leslie A. Ramey, 83, of Hagerstown, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at Arbor Trace in Richmond. He was born in Wayne County on April 30, 1937 to Isaac and Blanche (Taylor) Ramey and was a life long resident of the area. He was a retired farmer and carpenter. Survivors include his wife, Donna (Briar) Ramey; 2 children, Timothy Ramey (Denise) and Barbara Kidder (Patrick); 3 grandchildren, Paula, Mitchell and Ashley; 2 great-grandchildren; 8 step-grandchildren and a brother, Charles Ramey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 10 siblings, Glenn Ramey, Guy Ramey, William Ramey, Ralph Ramey, Pauline Rhoades, Ellen Ruth Ramey, Mary Elizabeth Cleghorn, Wanda Hatfield, Linda McCormick, and Loretta Downs. Visitation will be 12 noon until 2 PM on Thursday, July 30, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 2 PM. Pastor Roger Hendricks will officiate. Burial will be in Brick Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staff at Arbor Trace for the care given to Les and also asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the funeral home to help defray costs. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com




Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
