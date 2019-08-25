Resources
Leslie (VanWinkle) Cressey

Leslie (VanWinkle) Cressey Obituary
Leslie (Van Winkle) Cressey

Schenectady, NY - Leslie (Van Winkle) Cressey passed away on August 1st in Schenectady, New York after a long illness. She was 67 years old. Leslie was born in Richmond, Indiana on February 17th, 1952 to John L. Van Winkle and Mary Roberta (Personette) Van Winkle. She moved with her family to Saratoga Springs, New York where she graduated from Skidmore College. She served as a nurse until suffering a disabling injury. Leslie later moved to Schenectady with her partner Billy hazel. She is survived by her daughter Annie Cressey of Greenfield Center, New York and granddaughter Catalina Brachetti; her brother Douglas Van Winkle and sister-in-law Rhonda Van Winkle of Brown County, Indiana and Billy Hazel. She was preceded in death by her parents and her former husband George Cressey.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 25, 2019
