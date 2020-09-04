1/1
Leslie E. Hilbert
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie E. Hilbert

Bristol, VA - Leslie E. Hilbert, 92, of Bristol, Virginia, formerly of Richmond, died September 2 at the Rehab Center of Bristol, of COVID19.

He was born August 31, 1928, to James M. and Estella R. Thompson Hilbert in Jennings County, Indiana.

Les graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1945 and attended the University of Cincinnati.

He served as scout master for The Crossroads of America council and was active in Richmond Civic Theatre, both working backstage to build sets as well as acting in several productions.

He served two terms as president of the Bristol chapter of Kiwanis International and also served as a district Lieutenant Governor. He was a recipient of the George S. Hixon Fellow Award for Kiwanis International. Les was a charter member of the Celebrate Bristol Committee and was appointed an Honorary Colonel for his work as charter member of the Bristol Sesquicentennial Committee. He enjoyed woodworking and bluegrass music.

Les was preceded in death by his parents, son Tom Hilbert, brothers Virgil Hilbert, Mark Hilbert, and Marvin Hilbert, and sisters-in-law Connie Hilbert and Vida Hilbert.

He is survived by children: Dan (Linda) Hilbert of Corbin, Kentucky, Nancy (Pete) Beaman of Richmond, Emily Hilbert of Newburgh, Indiana, Joe (Stephanie) Hilbert of Richmond, and daughter-law Susan McVicar of Henderson, Kentucky; brothers Dean Hilbert of New Castle and Don Hilbert of Hagerstown, sister Judy Haisley (Joe) of Richmond; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; many cousins.

There will be no public calling. Inurnment at Brick Church Cemetery in Hagerstown, Indiana, will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kiwanis International.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com

Arrangements have been made by Akard Funeral Home of Bristol.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street
Bristol, TN 37620
(423) 989-4800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved