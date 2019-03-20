|
|
Leslie H. Brown
Indianapolis, Ind. - Leslie H. Brown, age 70, formerly of Lynn, Indiana, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Lawrence Manor Healthcare Center.
Leslie was born on November 27, 1948, in New Castle, Indiana, to Willie Kelsey and Noxie Ibue Capps Brown.
Survivors include his sons, John Brown of Lynn, Indiana, Tracey (Christina) Brown of Union City, Indiana, and Tobin (Carol) Brown of Spartanburg, Indiana; grandchildren, Desirea (Trevor), Cameron, Briana, Brendon, Tyler, Victoria, Mark, Nicole, Amber, Courtney, Kaitlin, Rachel, and Cody; and great-grandchildren, Nahla, Scarlett, Kayden, Braelyn, Delilah, and Tobin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private memorial gathering for Leslie H. Brown will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019. Burial will be in Fountain Park Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 20, 2019