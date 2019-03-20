Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie H. Brown


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leslie H. Brown Obituary
Leslie H. Brown

Indianapolis, Ind. - Leslie H. Brown, age 70, formerly of Lynn, Indiana, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Lawrence Manor Healthcare Center.

Leslie was born on November 27, 1948, in New Castle, Indiana, to Willie Kelsey and Noxie Ibue Capps Brown.

Survivors include his sons, John Brown of Lynn, Indiana, Tracey (Christina) Brown of Union City, Indiana, and Tobin (Carol) Brown of Spartanburg, Indiana; grandchildren, Desirea (Trevor), Cameron, Briana, Brendon, Tyler, Victoria, Mark, Nicole, Amber, Courtney, Kaitlin, Rachel, and Cody; and great-grandchildren, Nahla, Scarlett, Kayden, Braelyn, Delilah, and Tobin.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private memorial gathering for Leslie H. Brown will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019. Burial will be in Fountain Park Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now