|
|
Leslie Paul Weston
Richmond - Leslie Paul Weston 82, of Dublin, went home to be with the Lord early Friday morning, March 29, 2019, at Hickory Creek Nursing Home where he had been a resident since January.
He was born January 8, 1937, in Connersville, one of six children of Harley Leslie and Mary Jane Shockley Weston and was a 1955 graduate of Connersville High School.
On September 15, 1956, he was married to Patricia Louise Fisher in Rushville. Mrs. Weston passed away on July 28, 2015.
Paul was employed for over 35 years until his retirement with T&F Construction of Hagerstown.
He was a member of F & A.M. Lodge #108 of Milton where he had served as Past Worshipful Master and was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter#346 of Connersville. He was also a member of the Everton Lions Club, Crime Watch Group and the Bluegrass Music Association. In his leisure, he enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, hunting, fishing, going mushroom hunting. A sponsor of Children's International, Paul was also a past scout leader. He was a beloved volunteer at both Hickory Creek of New Castle and Connersville where he enjoyed calling the bingo games at the nursing homes.
Survivors include five daughters, Paula Shook and her husband, Scott, of Cambridge City, Christina Diane LaRoche and her companion, Eddie Akers, of Connersville, Jo Elaina Paul and her husband, Byron, of Cambridge City, Nancy Janelle Bennett and her husband, Mark, of Connersville and Valarie Lynn King and her husband, Dean, of Cambridge City; a daughter-in-law, Gretchen Weston, of Greenwood; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John (Karen) Weston, Newport, KY and James (Nancy) Weston, of Florida; two sisters, Ann Hockersmith and Ava Moore, both of Connersville; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his wife of 59 years, Patricia Weston, Paul is preceded in death by two sons, Wade Brian Weston, who died August 31, 2008, and Daniel Travis Weston, who died, December 3, 2016; his parents and a brother, David Raymond Weston.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Ceremony at 1 PM, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Morgan officiating. Masonic Memorial Services will be conducted at 12:45 PM that day. Burial will follow at Valley Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 AM until the time of the service on Wednesday and anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hickory Creek Foundation for the benefit of resident activities.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 31, 2019