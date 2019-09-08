Services
Leslie Wayne "Les" Anderson


1946 - 2019
Leslie Wayne "Les" Anderson Obituary
Leslie Wayne "Les" Anderson

Richmond - Leslie Wayne "Les" Anderson, age 72, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, September 2, 2019, at Reid Health.

Born December 17, 1946, in Richmond, Indiana, to Amos and Ethel French Anderson, Les was a 1965 graduate of Richmond High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Les retired from Cincinnati Milacron after working as a logistics manager for 30 years. He returned to Richmond in 2005. Les was an avid W.W. II history buff. He enjoyed painting and spending time with his family and cats.

Survivors include his brother, James "Charlie" (Nancy) Anderson of Florida; sister-in-law, Nancy Bickel Anderson of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Zola Maxine Mosey; and brother, Amos Clive Anderson and infant brother, David.

A private graveside service for Leslie Wayne "Les" Anderson will be held in Earlham Cemetery's Veteran's Field of Honor at the convenience of the family. Military honors will be provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240; Hand-In-Hand Adult Day Care of Richmond, 2727 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374; or Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 8, 2019
