|
|
Lettie C. Pack
Richmond - Lettie C. Pack 72 of Richmond passed away April 2, 2020 at Reid Health after a long illness. She was born August 7, 1947 in Coucy-lès-Eppes, France to Brooks F. and Anne Marie Ravaux Pack and lived in this area most of her life.
She retired from Earlham College after 37 years.
Lettie's work was her life and her hobby; she loved her coworkers.
She is survived by her mother, three brothers and sisters Frances Woods of Eaton, John (Claren) Pack of Eaton, Eileen Ely of Richmond.
She is preceded in death by her father, her niece Christine Wilkenson and her nephew Scott Walls
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020