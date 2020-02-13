|
|
Lewis H. Dershem
Richmond - Lewis H. Dershem, 96, Richmond, passed away February 9, 2020. He was born January 26, 1924 in Richmond, the son of Aaron & Bertha (Bridgett) Dershem. On February 3, 1945, he married Marilyn Lichtenfels Dershem, and she survives. Lewis is also survived by his sons, Michael Dershem, Moore, OK, and John Dershem (Julie), Richmond; his grandchildren, Aaron Dershem (Molly), John R. Dershem (Amy), Duane Dershem, Nicole Koehler, Ian Laswell, and Lindsay Skinner (Matt); his great-grandchildren, Taryn, Thomas, Taylor, Parker, Ella, and Landen; his sisters, Janet Woltz (Richard), Cambridge, OH, and Ruth Puterbaugh (Kermit), Greenville, OH; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Margaret Boyer, Caroline Stewart, Maxine Curtis, Phyllis Etzler, and a brother, Glen "Bill" Dershem. Cremation will be accorded, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society. Condolences may be shared online at www.neptunesociety/location/indianapolis-cremation.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020