Rev. Lewis Wayne Gibson



Richmond, Ind. - Rev. Lewis Wayne Gibson, age 93, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.



Born December 8, 1925, in Estel County, Kentucky, to John E. and Rosele Banks Gibson, Wayne attended schools in Jackson County, Kentucky. He had lived in Richmond since 1950. Wayne retired in 1986 after 35 years as a garage foreman for the City of Richmond. He was the pastor of Pentecostal Holiness House of Prayer, where he was also a member. Wayne was a member of the National Rifle Association and Evangelistic Messenger Association. He enjoyed preaching, and playing his guitar at local nursing homes. Wayne loved fishing and camping.



Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Bonnie Byrd Gibson; grandchildren, John Burgoon of Bloomington, Indiana, Jeff Gray of Richmond, Bill (Christina) Gibson of Niles, Michigan, David Cross of Richmond, Sarah Gibson of Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Anne (Mick) Kender of Brownsburg, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Debbie Gibson of Richmond; stepchildren, James (Renee) Burns, Joan Cole, Bobby Burns, Raymond Burns, and Marshall (Janet) Burns, all of Richmond; several great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jewel Collins Gibson, who died in 1988; second wife, Effie Mae Gibson, who died in 1998; daughters, Lola Burgoon, Connie Sue Cross, and Betty Jean Gibson; son, Garry W. Gibson; grandsons, Tim Burgoon and Chris Gray; eight sisters; and three brothers.



The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Janet Meckley and Reid Hospice for the excellent care given to Wayne.



Visitation for Rev. Lewis Wayne Gibson will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Collins officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 17, 2019