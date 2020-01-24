Resources
Zanesfield, OH - Lezlie (Conn) Wellmeier of Zanesfield, Ohio (formerly of Richmond, Ind) passed away Thursday Jan. 16, 2020, following a lengthy illness. She was born Feb. 14,1958, in Cocoa Beach, Fla., to Gerald and Gloria Conn. In 1990 She married David Wellmeier. She is survived by her husband David; son Aaron (Elizabeth) Folck of Carlsbad, Calif.; grandchildren Levi, Luke and Sophia; and numerous other family members. A memorial service and visitation will be conducted from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Green Hills Community Foundation Hall, 6557 S. U.S. 68, West Liberty, Ohio 43357. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Universal Home Health and Hospice Care, Bellefontaine, Ohio.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
