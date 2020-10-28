Lillie Mae GriffeyMilton - Lillie Mae Griffey, 90, passed away to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Reid Health in Richmond, after losing her battle with coronavirus.Lillie was the third child of 13 children, born to Finley and Varcilla Hoskins Caudill. She was born October 9, 1930 at Closplint Kentucky, where she spent her childhood. She married Lawrence Griffey Jr. on July 17 1952, in Corbin Kentucky. After their honeymoon, she moved with Lawrence to Connersville where he was residing. They later moved to the Milton area where they spent sixty-eight years together until his death one month prior.They have two children: Daniel Griffey and Barbara Robeson, both of the Milton area. After raising her children, Lillie worked at Visteon for twenty-four years until her retirement.Lillie lived her Christian life loving, caring, and nurturing her family. She was always eager to help in anyway. In her later years, Lillie used her sewing talents to make quilts for all her loved ones to be warmed by her efforts. She was a great cook and was delighted in feeding anyone at any time; many enjoyed her good cooking. She loved to garden and was always the first in the family to find the newest fruit or vegetable that had just ripened.Known by all of her loved ones as Mamaw, she always gave her love endlessly. Her enduring qualities will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family, loved ones, and friends.Lillie is survived by her son: Daniel Griffey and his wife, Teresa; daughter: Barbara Robeson and her husband Steve; brother: Larry Caudill; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.At the request of the family, private funeral services will be conducted at a later date. Showalter Blackwell Long Myers Chapel, Connersville has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Jacksonburg Christian Church.