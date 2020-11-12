Linda A. Bridgford
Centerville, Ind. - Linda A. Bridgford, age 82, of Centerville, Indiana, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Arbor Trace.
Born December 15, 1937, in Goshen, Indiana, to William and Isabell Holtzinger Fiedeke, Linda lived in Centerville most of her life. She graduated from DePauw University with a bachelor's degree in education. Linda was the head teacher at Abington Elementary School until it closed and retired from Centerville-Abington Community Schools in 1993, after 33 years of service. After retiring, she worked at Area 9 In-Home & Community Services Agency and was instrumental in helping to start their volunteer respite care program. Linda also volunteered at the Centerville-Abington Senior Center. She enjoyed a variety of hobbies, including basket weaving, pottery, scuba diving, water skiing, fishing, and golfing and was well known for her chip dip and potato salad.
Survivors include her sons, Nap (Kathy) Bridgford of Richmond, Jeff (Margaret) Bridgford of Madison, Indiana, and Rob Bridgford and Scott (Melissa) Bridgford, both of Indianapolis, Indiana; four grandchildren, Kristin (Bryan) Carter, Angela (Pat) Criswell, and Zack and Josh Bridgford; six great-grandchildren; brother, Steve (Cindy) Fiedeke of Goshen; sister-in-law, Cheryl Henry of Indianapolis; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, David Leslie Bridgford, who died July 2, 2015, and parents.
A Celebration of Life for Linda A. Bridgford will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Final words will be shared by Rev. Paul R. Register at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Please plan to wear your own mask in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
, 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
.