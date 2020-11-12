1/1
Linda A. Bridgford
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda A. Bridgford

Centerville, Ind. - Linda A. Bridgford, age 82, of Centerville, Indiana, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Arbor Trace.

Born December 15, 1937, in Goshen, Indiana, to William and Isabell Holtzinger Fiedeke, Linda lived in Centerville most of her life. She graduated from DePauw University with a bachelor's degree in education. Linda was the head teacher at Abington Elementary School until it closed and retired from Centerville-Abington Community Schools in 1993, after 33 years of service. After retiring, she worked at Area 9 In-Home & Community Services Agency and was instrumental in helping to start their volunteer respite care program. Linda also volunteered at the Centerville-Abington Senior Center. She enjoyed a variety of hobbies, including basket weaving, pottery, scuba diving, water skiing, fishing, and golfing and was well known for her chip dip and potato salad.

Survivors include her sons, Nap (Kathy) Bridgford of Richmond, Jeff (Margaret) Bridgford of Madison, Indiana, and Rob Bridgford and Scott (Melissa) Bridgford, both of Indianapolis, Indiana; four grandchildren, Kristin (Bryan) Carter, Angela (Pat) Criswell, and Zack and Josh Bridgford; six great-grandchildren; brother, Steve (Cindy) Fiedeke of Goshen; sister-in-law, Cheryl Henry of Indianapolis; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, David Leslie Bridgford, who died July 2, 2015, and parents.

A Celebration of Life for Linda A. Bridgford will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Final words will be shared by Rev. Paul R. Register at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Please plan to wear your own mask in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Service
04:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doan & Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved