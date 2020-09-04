Linda Beiler



Greens Fork - Linda Z. Beiler, 42, of Greens Fork, passed away on Thursday, September 3, at her home.



She was born on July 11, 1978 in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania to Levi and Fannie Beiler. She was married to Ivan Beiler on October 29, 1998.



She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish.



She is survived by her husband, Ivan; parents; nine children, Steven, Levi, Jacob, Fannie, Ivan Jr., Esther, Lloyd, Leon and Ira, all at home; a sister, Katie; brothers, Abner, married to Emma Reihl, and Lloyd, all of Narvon, PA; a nephew, Elmer Lee and a niece, Linda Grace.



The funeral ceremony will be private on Saturday, September 5, at the family home at 7006 Webster Road. Burial will follow in Williamson Road Old Order Amish Cemetery.



The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, Fountain City, is assisting with arrangements.









