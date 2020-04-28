|
Linda Fox
Augusta - Linda Jane Fox, 77, entered into rest, April 28, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Russell Fox and daughter, Susan Miller (Jeff) of Augusta, GA, and grandsons, Grant, Evan, and Cole.
Linda grew up on a farm in Rush County, Indiana and graduated from New Salem High School.
Numerous expressions of love for her tell us that her friendship and company will be missed. Taken from us to soon, Linda was an energetic volunteer and loved to be of service when needed.
She maintained contact with friends and relatives across the country while eagerly making new friends.
She was a devoted Christian, a member of the Daughters of the American revolution, Augusta Genealogical Society and the Augusta Newcomers Club.
She was devoted to her grandsons with whom she was engaged in counseling for their social engagements and future family affairs.
Linda loved flowers but would be pleased with donations to .
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020