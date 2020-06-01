Linda Gray
Fountain City - Linda L. Gray, 74, formerly of Fountain City, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, June 1.
Linda was born in Richmond, Indiana on July 16, 1945 to Rolland H. & Ruth Mary Droste Mikesell. She was a 1963 graduate of Fountain City High School. She attended the New Garden Friends Meeting from childhood through the time of the church's closing.
Linda was formerly employed at Huffy, K-Mart and Green Acres in Richmond. She worked at the former Jim Fisher's Fine Foods in Fountain City and also babysat for many children. She liked to read and played the piano. She also enjoyed antiquing. She was very creative and enjoyed writing poetry and crafting. She made many greeting cards for her family and friends.
Linda will be missed by her daughter & son-in-law, Jeannie & Jeff Gabbard; son & daughter-in-law, Michael & Karen Minniear; Step-son and daughter-in-law Michael & Misty Gray; grandchildren, Misty Ndiritu, Shane Gabbard, Seth Gabbard, Nicholas Gabbard, Macy Minniear and Abigail Minniear; great-grandchildren, Matava Ndiritu, Enzi Ndiritu, Moseh Ndiritu and Matthew Gabbard; sister, Roma Meyer; several nieces, nephews & cousins and close friends and neighbors of Star Atlas Residence.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Cindy Minniear; grandson, Nathan Minniear; and two brothers, Gene Mikesell and Jack Mikesell.
Family & friends may gather for visitation from 5-7 pm on Thursday, June 4, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. A funeral ceremony will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 5 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Willow Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.