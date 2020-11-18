1/1
Linda Lee Catron
Centerville, IN - Linda Lee Catron 78 of Centerville died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Ambassador Health Care. She was born August 30, 1942, in Richmond to Paul and Mary Lee Lichtenfels and lived here all her life. She worked as a manager for Pizza King Restaurants and was a member of St. Mary's Church of the Elizabeth Seton Parish.

Linda is survived by two sons Brian (Diane) Catron of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Bret (Debbie) Catron of Cambridge City, six grandchildren with one on the way, four sisters Sue (Jerry) Radford, Jennifer Childers, Brenda Boehm, and Barbara (Eddie) Miller, nieces, and nephews. Her husband James died in 2005, one son Steven Catron and her parents are also deceased.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Berry officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. With current Covid 19 restrictions, for those unable to attend, the funeral service will be live-streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
