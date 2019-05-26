Linda Sue Hoover



Las Vegas, Nev. - Linda Sue Hoover, age 75, formerly of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Born September 15, 1943, in Richmond, Indiana, to Herman Richard Wesler Sr. and Clara Marie Howard Wesler, Linda was a 1961 graduate of Richmond High School. She resided in Richmond for nearly three decades before moving to Cambridge City, Indiana, where she continued raising her family. Linda earned her LPN degree at the age of 43 and then earned her RN degree shortly thereafter. She was a nurse in the Oncology Department at Reid Health for 10 years before moving to Las Vegas, where she served many years as a home healthcare nurse. Linda attended Canyon Ridge Christian Church in Las Vegas and was a member of Lighthouse Assembly of God in Richmond. She enjoyed her home and flowers, gardening, spending time with her family and pets, crafting, and fishing.



Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Robert "Bob" Hoover; daughters, Stephanie (Earl) Hoover Jacobson of both Cambridge City and Las Vegas and Debra (Jim) Sams of Centerville, Indiana; sons, Charles Richard "Rick" Hoover of Richmond and Doug Hoover of Texas; grandchildren, Rachel McCauley of Las Vegas, Jessica Cowin of Richmond, Courtney and Ryan Hoover, both of Connersville, Indiana, Amber Pence of Richmond, Anthony Sams of Sellersburg, Indiana, and Bailey Hoover of Texas; five great-grandchildren; stepsisters; sister-in-law, Jean Wesler of New Albany, Indiana; niece; nephew; cousins; and friends.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rena Lynn Cook; son, Daryl Hoover; parents; and brother, Herman Richard Wesler Jr.



Visitation for Linda Sue Hoover will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. There will also be visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kevin Hay officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Ronald McDonald House, 435 Limestone Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on May 26, 2019