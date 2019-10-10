|
|
Linda Sue Lee, 65, of Richmond, IN passed away on October 7, 2019 at Reid Health Hospital in Richmond, IN after a short illness.
She was born on October 27, 1953 in New Castle, IN to Martha L Clark and lived all her life in the Wayne County area.
Linda started her education at the Jacksonburg School House the last year before consolidation with the Nettle Creek School Corporation. She graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1971. She was a CNA and worked 20 years in health care in Centerville, IN.
In addition to her mother Martha L (Clark) Werking, survivors include her husband of over 30 years Phil Lee; son Howard Clark; granddaughter Adrihanna Ruby Clark.
Friends may join in a celebration of life honoring Linda Lee at the Reid Health Hospital Chapel (2nd floor, main entrance) Sunday October 13, 2019 at 2:00pm.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019