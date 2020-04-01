|
|
Linda Sue Ramsey
Richmond, IN - Linda Sue (McDaniel) Ramsey ascended to her heavenly home on March 24, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. She was born November 5, 1948 to Joseph McDaniel and Dorothy (Thomas) McDaniel in Richmond IN.
Linda enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, and singing to her grandchildren and loved animals of all kinds. She was a career healthcare worker, retiring from Richmond State Hospital. Linda was an uplifting spirit to everyone around her. Her precious memory will forever be cherished by all who knew and loved her.
Linda was preceded in death by her father and mother, also one sister Mable Ann Mize and one brother Kenneth Mutimer.
Survived by her loving daughter Lisa (Mark) Poe, granddaughters Madison (Blayden Weaver), Maci and Megan Poe, brother Joe McDaniel, sisters Hellen (Russel) Pierson, Cheryl Guess, one special niece Denise Merz, also several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Considering the current COVID-19 restrictions a private burial will be held and a public Celebration of Life "Party" will be scheduled and announce once the social distancing restrictions are lifted.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020