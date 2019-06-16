Linus W. "Bill" Lauer



Richmond, IN - Linus W. "Bill" Lauer 83 of Richmond died June 13, 2019 at Hamilton Trace in Fishers. He was born December 1, 1935 in St. Martin, Minnesota to Leonard and Lydia Backes Lauer and lived here most of his life.



He retired from Alcoa where he worked as a machinist and was an Army veteran. He was a member of Holy Family Church of the Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.



Survivors include two children Lori (Robert) Fultz and Eric (Kathy) Lauer of Indianapolis three grandchildren Erin, Luke, and Lauren Lauer, one sister Ruth Triplett, one brother Arnie Lauer, nieces and nephews. His wife Julia died in 2000.



A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be given to the .