Lisa G. Abrams
Lisa G. Abrams

Fountain City, Ind. - Lisa G. Abrams, age 57, of Fountain City, Indiana, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Reid Health.

Born October 31, 1963, in Winchester, Indiana, to Virgil T. and Barbara Letha White Abrams, Lisa was a life-long resident of Wayne County, Indiana. She graduated from Richmond High School. Lisa was a certified nursing assistant and had previously worked at Johns Manville in Richmond, the Richmond State Hospital, and Achieva Resources Corporation, Inc. She had a wonderful sense of humor, that she kept throughout her illness, and made everyone laugh even though she was in pain. Lisa was a friend to everyone she met. Lisa was loved beyond measure and will be missed dearly.

Survivors include her daughter and light of her life, Havyn Abrams of Fountain City; partner, Angie Glosser of Fountain City; mother, Letha Abrams of Richmond; siblings, Faye (Mike) Stigleman, Dallas (Sandy) Abrams, and Troy (Ashley Fields) Abrams, all of Richmond; sister-in-law, Pamela Abrams of Richmond; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Virgil; sister, Sue Abrams; brother, David "Dave" Abrams; and nieces.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Lisa G. Abrams will be private. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
