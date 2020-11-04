1/1
Lisa Hartley Merriman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa Hartley Merriman

Lisa Hartley Merriman, 48, Granbury, Texas passed away on November 2, 2020.

She was born December 1, 1971, in Richmond, Indiana.

A 1990 graduate of Hagerstown Jr. Sr. High School, she was active in athletics and enjoyed spending time with friends. After high school she worked many years for UPS in Louisville, Kentucky.

After her marriage to Brent, they relocated to Granbury, Texas. Lisa had many health concerns through the years, but loved her casual life sitting outside enjoying nature at her lakeside home in Granbury.

She was an avid photographer, very artistic and a long-time Chicago Cubs fan.

Her dog, Bailey, was constantly by her side, as was Brent and she loved being Anna and Natalie's Aunt.

Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Brent Merriman; parents, Nancy and Les Lawhorn, Rio Rico, Arizona; sisters Kathy Wright (Rondald), Granbury Texas; Robin Wilson (David), Kenosha, Wisconsin; Debbie Lawhorn, Jacksonville, Florida; nieces, Anna and Natalie Wilson, Kenosha, Wisconsin and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the go fund me account to help the family with immediate expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-with-reoccurring-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CST at Wiley Funeral Home. To watch the memorial service via live stream. https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/ Event ID:Wileyfh Password: LOLUFA




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved