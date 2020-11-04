Lisa Hartley Merriman
Lisa Hartley Merriman, 48, Granbury, Texas passed away on November 2, 2020.
She was born December 1, 1971, in Richmond, Indiana.
A 1990 graduate of Hagerstown Jr. Sr. High School, she was active in athletics and enjoyed spending time with friends. After high school she worked many years for UPS in Louisville, Kentucky.
After her marriage to Brent, they relocated to Granbury, Texas. Lisa had many health concerns through the years, but loved her casual life sitting outside enjoying nature at her lakeside home in Granbury.
She was an avid photographer, very artistic and a long-time Chicago Cubs fan.
Her dog, Bailey, was constantly by her side, as was Brent and she loved being Anna and Natalie's Aunt.
Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Brent Merriman; parents, Nancy and Les Lawhorn, Rio Rico, Arizona; sisters Kathy Wright (Rondald), Granbury Texas; Robin Wilson (David), Kenosha, Wisconsin; Debbie Lawhorn, Jacksonville, Florida; nieces, Anna and Natalie Wilson, Kenosha, Wisconsin and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the go fund me account to help the family with immediate expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-with-reoccurring-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CST at Wiley Funeral Home. To watch the memorial service via live stream. https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/
Event ID:Wileyfh Password: LOLUFA