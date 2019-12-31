|
Lisa J. Harris
Richmond - Lisa J. Harris 57 of Richmond passed peacefully December 27, 2019 at Reid Health. She was born August 29, 1962 in Indianapolis and lived here most of her life. She worked at Lewisburg Container in Lewisburg, Ohio for 25 years. She loved her family and enjoyed her pets.
Survivors include her daughter Brandi Latham, two grandsons Rickey and Justin, her mother and step father Linda and Mike Leventhal, her uncle Ronnie (Jane) Smith, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday January 4, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home, 222 North 10th Street Richmond, with Rev. Chip Belanga officiating. Friends may call 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to 5635 West 96th Street Suite 100 Indianapolis, Indiana 46278 or Reid Foundation for Hospice Care 1100 Reid Parkway Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
