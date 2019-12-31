Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa J. Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa J. Harris Obituary
Lisa J. Harris

Richmond - Lisa J. Harris 57 of Richmond passed peacefully December 27, 2019 at Reid Health. She was born August 29, 1962 in Indianapolis and lived here most of her life. She worked at Lewisburg Container in Lewisburg, Ohio for 25 years. She loved her family and enjoyed her pets.

Survivors include her daughter Brandi Latham, two grandsons Rickey and Justin, her mother and step father Linda and Mike Leventhal, her uncle Ronnie (Jane) Smith, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday January 4, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home, 222 North 10th Street Richmond, with Rev. Chip Belanga officiating. Friends may call 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to 5635 West 96th Street Suite 100 Indianapolis, Indiana 46278 or Reid Foundation for Hospice Care 1100 Reid Parkway Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now