Brownsville, Ind. - Lisa R. Charles Hart, age 58, of Brownsville, Indiana, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Reid Health after a 17-year battle with cancer.
Born August 10, 1961, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Everett Monroe and Mary Elizabeth Barry Charles, Lisa was a life-long resident of Union and Wayne County. She graduated from Union County High School in 1979 and earned a bachelor's degree in business from Indiana University in 2002. Lisa formerly worked as an accountant for Webb & Associates in Richmond and JRS Wealth Management in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a member of the Indiana Maple Syrup Association. Lisa was crazy about soccer and had served as the former president of the Union County Youth Soccer Association, where she loved coaching young girls. Lisa enjoyed quilting, making maple syrup, and gardening, especially flowers. She was good at arranging flowers and making saddles for gravestones. Lisa also liked traveling, especially to Key West, Florida, and the Denver, Colorado, area. She was dedicated and hardworking in all her pursuits. Lisa had beautiful eyes and was always smiling. Often, she would laugh so hard she would cry. Lisa loved her children dearly.
Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Kevin Hart; children, Harrison G. Hart of Muncie, Indiana, and Samantha J. Hart of Richmond; siblings, Urban Charles of Richmond and Lois (Michael) Mauller of Liberty, Indiana; in-laws, Tom and BJ Hart of Liberty; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including special friends, Christine Bertsch of Richmond and Leanne Patterson of Liberty.
She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother.
Private services for Lisa R. Charles Hart will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Hancock Health Foundation for the Sue Ann Wortman Cancer Center, 801 North State Street, Greenfield, IN 46140.
