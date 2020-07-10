1/1
Lisa R. Charles Hart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa R. Charles Hart

Brownsville, Ind. - Lisa R. Charles Hart, age 58, of Brownsville, Indiana, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Reid Health after a 17-year battle with cancer.

Born August 10, 1961, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Everett Monroe and Mary Elizabeth Barry Charles, Lisa was a life-long resident of Union and Wayne County. She graduated from Union County High School in 1979 and earned a bachelor's degree in business from Indiana University in 2002. Lisa formerly worked as an accountant for Webb & Associates in Richmond and JRS Wealth Management in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a member of the Indiana Maple Syrup Association. Lisa was crazy about soccer and had served as the former president of the Union County Youth Soccer Association, where she loved coaching young girls. Lisa enjoyed quilting, making maple syrup, and gardening, especially flowers. She was good at arranging flowers and making saddles for gravestones. Lisa also liked traveling, especially to Key West, Florida, and the Denver, Colorado, area. She was dedicated and hardworking in all her pursuits. Lisa had beautiful eyes and was always smiling. Often, she would laugh so hard she would cry. Lisa loved her children dearly.

Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Kevin Hart; children, Harrison G. Hart of Muncie, Indiana, and Samantha J. Hart of Richmond; siblings, Urban Charles of Richmond and Lois (Michael) Mauller of Liberty, Indiana; in-laws, Tom and BJ Hart of Liberty; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including special friends, Christine Bertsch of Richmond and Leanne Patterson of Liberty.

She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother.

Private services for Lisa R. Charles Hart will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Hancock Health Foundation for the Sue Ann Wortman Cancer Center, 801 North State Street, Greenfield, IN 46140.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doan & Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved