Lloyd A. Ross
Richmond - Lloyd A. Ross, age 78, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born October 10, 1941, in Richmond, Indiana, to Loyal M. and Ruth E. Jackson Ross, Lloyd was a life-long resident of this community. He was a 1959 graduate of Richmond High School. Following graduation, Lloyd began working at NATCO, where he worked until he retired in 2000. Lloyd was a member of Crosspointe Biker Church in Connersville, Indiana. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion and the National Rifle Association. Lloyd enjoyed gardening, tending flowers, feeding the birds, and riding his tractor on his trails and through the woods. He loved attending church, going to southern gospel and bluegrass music festivals, and spending time with his family. Lloyd loved his wife dearly. He was a wonderful father, whose main goal in life was to raise his kids so they could take care of themselves. Lloyd was a loyal and fun-loving friend; he always had a smile and a laugh to share. Those who knew Lloyd will miss his amazing smile and hugs.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Susan J. Stephenson Ross; children, Angela R. (Christopher) Rodenburg of Arvada, Colorado, Michelle L. (Jacob) Harper of Goshen, Kentucky, and Ryan A. Ross of Tega Cay, South Carolina; grandchildren, Evan and Chase Rodenburg, Lily and Kellan Harper, and Emerson Ross; siblings, Jerry P. (Joan) Ross of Carriere, Mississippi, Randy A. (Susie) Ross of Russell Springs, Kentucky, Rebecca L. (John) Mendenhall of Richmond, Indiana, Rosella M. (Kenny) Fields of Westfield, Indiana, and Sue E. (John) Craig of Lynn, Indiana; sister-in-law, Wanda Ross of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including his family at Crosspointe Biker Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James R. Ross.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Lloyd A. Ross will be private. Private graveside service will be at Elkhorn Cemetery with Pastor Chris Lovett and Pastor Eric Hopkins officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Crosspointe Biker Church for the Building Fund, 1130 East Baseline Road, Connersville, IN 47331. It was always Lloyd's dream to have an area at the church to enjoy fellowship around a bonfire. Once this area is constructed and the current restrictions are lifted, a Celebration of Life for Lloyd will be scheduled for the dedication ceremony.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 5 to May 6, 2020