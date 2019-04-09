|
|
Lois A. Haynes
Dublin - Lois A. Haynes, age 83, of Dublin, IN, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Ambassador Health Care in Centerville. She was born at home on November 9, 1935 in Tarkio, MO to John V. and Frieda (Fuelling) Haynes and had lived most of her life in the Dublin. Lois had been employed for 51 years as the sales secretary at Converto in Cambridge City and retired in 2003.
Lois is survived by a cousin, Rick Fuelling, of Iowa; special friends, Jerry and Ramona Craig, Jeramy and Amy Craig and their family, Ron and Brenda Chandler and their family and Rick and Tina Pennington and their family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Susan M. Padgett of Connersville; two brothers, John F. and Robert L. Haynes of Dublin and a nephew, David Haynes.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at South Lawn Cemetery in Dublin with Danny Berry officiating. There will be no public calling.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Online condolences to www.waskoms.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 9, 2019