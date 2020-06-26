Lois Ann Dudas
Lois Ann Dudas

Centerville, Ind. - In accordance with her wishes, Lois Ann Dudas, age 82, passed away peacefully at home just as she had lived her life, surrounded by family, friends, and flowers on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Lois was born November 9, 1937, in Richmond, Indiana, to Paul and Margret Petty Myers and was the youngest of five children. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1956, where she was a member of the cheerleading team.

Lois was involved in Richmond/Centerville community activities her entire life, including being active with the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) in the 60s and dressing as the Easter Bunny during Easter festivities at the park in the 70s. In 1983, she founded and, with the help of her daughter Carla, operated Flowers by Carla flower shop which brought cheer, comfort, and beauty during holidays, weddings, funerals, and special occasions of all kinds throughout Wayne County and beyond for 38 years.

Lois is survived and will be dearly missed by her sons, Greg (Catherine) Gossett of Bloomington, Indiana, Curt Gossett and Mark (Kim) Gossett, both of Richmond, and Johnny (Nola) Dudas of Lakengren, Ohio; daughter, Carla (Michael) Spotts of Centerville, Indiana; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, James B. Dudas, who died January 6, 2019; parents; and three of her four siblings.

Following her wishes, there will be no public services for Lois Ann Dudas. Private burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mills Funeral Home
405 East Main Street
Centerville, IN 47330
(765) 855-5342
