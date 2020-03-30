Services
Lois Darlene Bradshaw


1959 - 2020
Lois Darlene Bradshaw Obituary
Lois Darlene Bradshaw

Richmond - Lois Darlene Bradshaw 60 of Richmond died March 28, 2020 at Reid Health. She was born September 1, 1959 in Richmond to William C. and Helen Asher Wilson and lived here most of her life. She was a homemaker and a member of Middleboro Church.

Survivors include her husband Randy two brothers Billy (Mabel) Wilson and Jerry Vickie Wilson, two sisters Pat (Michael) Linsey and Brenda (Randy) Westbrook nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Burial will be at New Liberty Cemetery in Lynn. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
