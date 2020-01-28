Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Kaler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois E. Kaler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois E. Kaler Obituary
Lois E. Kaler

Richmond - Lois E. Kaler, age 91, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Reid Health.

Born May 21, 1928, in Saline City, Indiana, to Jonas Albert and Edith Leola Nicoson Burns, Lois moved to Richmond in 1960. She retired from Burns Dentistry, where she worked as a dental assistant. Lois was a caregiver at heart.

Survivors include her sons, Douglas E. (Anita) Kaler Jr. of Richmond and Phil Kaler of Valencia, California; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred Spurgin of Indianapolis, Indiana; brother, Dr. Donald Burns (Barbara) of Gatlinburg, Tennessee; nieces; nephews; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Douglas E. Kaler Sr., who died February 22, 2003; daughter, Vicki Sharits; son, Eddie Kaler; parents; three sisters; and four brothers.

Visitation for Lois E. Kaler will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Chasteen officiating. A committal service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, in the Garland Brook Chapel Mausoleum, 501 North Gladstone Avenue, Columbus, Indiana, with Pastor Dennis Chasteen officiating. Burial will be in Garland Brook Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Reid Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -