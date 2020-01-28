|
Lois E. Kaler
Richmond - Lois E. Kaler, age 91, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born May 21, 1928, in Saline City, Indiana, to Jonas Albert and Edith Leola Nicoson Burns, Lois moved to Richmond in 1960. She retired from Burns Dentistry, where she worked as a dental assistant. Lois was a caregiver at heart.
Survivors include her sons, Douglas E. (Anita) Kaler Jr. of Richmond and Phil Kaler of Valencia, California; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred Spurgin of Indianapolis, Indiana; brother, Dr. Donald Burns (Barbara) of Gatlinburg, Tennessee; nieces; nephews; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Douglas E. Kaler Sr., who died February 22, 2003; daughter, Vicki Sharits; son, Eddie Kaler; parents; three sisters; and four brothers.
Visitation for Lois E. Kaler will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Chasteen officiating. A committal service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, in the Garland Brook Chapel Mausoleum, 501 North Gladstone Avenue, Columbus, Indiana, with Pastor Dennis Chasteen officiating. Burial will be in Garland Brook Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Reid Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020