Lora Baldwin
Richmond, IN - Lora Baldwin, 60, decided that she was tired of fighting against cancer and on her own terms passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends March 29, 2019.
Born September 17, 1958 in Hartford City Indiana, Lora was the second of four daughters born to Carl and Jean Boxell. Lora grew up in Hartford City and after high school moved to Richmond to go to Earlham College. She then transferred to IU East. After graduating Lora worked at the IU East library while getting her masters and continued to work in the library for the next 37 years. Lora met many people at IU East over the years and developed some wonderful friendships and teammates. One of her favorite things to do involving work was to compete in Quiz Bowl. When her and her two teammates were together, Ron and Mike, they were unstoppable.
Lora loved to travel and made it to 48 of the 50 states. She went to library conferences all across the country with her best friend Sue and her daughter Michele. She also loved going on cruises with her sister Jo. On Thursdays she would go to hope house and work on art with the men. She looked forward to every Thursday so she could talk to the men to see how they were doing and to learn about them. One of her favorite activities was going to the casinos with her family and friends.
Lora has left behind her daughter Michele McClellan and her honorary son Terry Scheibler. She also leaves behind her three sisters, Dana Townsend, Jo Boxell, and Sue Boxell as well as her best friend Sue McFadden. Lora also has nieces and nephews that she leaves, as well as her church family at Middleboro United Methodist Church.
Lora is proceeded in death by her father and mother Carl and Jean Boxell. Also, her two brother in laws Leyland Reffett and Greg Townsend. As well as being reunited with them she will be reunited with her grand puppy Chance.
Lora loved many people and was loved by even more. She will always be remembered for her kindness, her sense of humor, her intelligence, her love and for being an amazing mother, sister and friend.
A remembrance and celebration of Lora's life will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Thursday April 4th. The calling will be Thursday at the funeral home from 2p-4p. The service will be from 4p-5p followed by a dinner. Flowers are welcomed, but donations to Hope House of Richmond Indiana in her honor would be amazing.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 2, 2019