Lorene Phillips

Lorene PhillipsRichmond - Lorene (Atkins) Phillips passed away Friday June 26, 2020 at Reid Hospital. She was born In Tennessee on August 26, 1942. She was a 21 plus year survivor of liver transplant and had lived in Richmond for most of her life. Lorene is survived by her loving husband of 60 years JC Phillips; 3 daughters Sharon (Mike) Thomas, Sherry (John "deceased") Davis, Sheril (Roger) Vergara; 4 grandsons, 3 great granddaughters and many extended family members and friends.Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday June 29 at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Burial will immediately follow at Goshen Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.