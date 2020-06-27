Lorene Phillips
1942 - 2020
Lorene Phillips

Richmond - Lorene (Atkins) Phillips passed away Friday June 26, 2020 at Reid Hospital. She was born In Tennessee on August 26, 1942. She was a 21 plus year survivor of liver transplant and had lived in Richmond for most of her life. Lorene is survived by her loving husband of 60 years JC Phillips; 3 daughters Sharon (Mike) Thomas, Sherry (John "deceased") Davis, Sheril (Roger) Vergara; 4 grandsons, 3 great granddaughters and many extended family members and friends.

Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday June 29 at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Burial will immediately follow at Goshen Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Riggle Waltermann Mortuary
JUN
29
Service
02:00 PM
Riggle Waltermann Mortuary
JUN
29
Burial
Goshen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Riggle Waltermann Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
