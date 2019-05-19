Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethany Christian Church
1920 North Rangeline Road,
Anderson, IN
Lori Jo Adams Obituary
Lori Jo Adams

Indianapolis - June 2, 1969- April 10, 2019

Lori Jo Adams, 49, died following an unexpected illness on April 10, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Lori was born on June 2, 1969 in Anderson and graduated from Madison Heights High School in 1988. She was THE grooming assistant, working along side of her mother at Pets By Design. Lori attended Bethany Christian Church and she enjoyed watching tennis, attending dog shows, and reading.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Harte of Richmond; her adopted father and family, David Adams of Fishers and Hilary Lee and Tony Adams; her biological father, Jeffery (Shirley) Bronnenberg of Frankton; brother, Jason (Brenda) Bronnenberg and children Haley and Hunter of Anderson; Aunts Michele (Dane) Heck and Melissa (Dennis) Stinson; Uncle, Tracey (Angie) Stevens; special cousins; all of Richmond, Karen Clark, Kathy, Toby and Sam Pierson, Mary Lair and special friends; Tracy and Dwayne Smith and Kay and Don Vanderluit.

Lori was preceded in death by her grandparents; Mable and Phillip Bronnenberg and Barbara and Orville Stevens.

Her Celebration of Life and Birthday Party will be held on June 2 at 2 pm Bethany Christian Church, 1920 North Rangeline Road, Anderson. Friends can visit the family at a reception following the service.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Anderson Public Library, the Morrisson-Reeves Public Library in Richmond, Bethany Christian Church or the .

Services are being handled by Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service.

Post online condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 19, 2019
