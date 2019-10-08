|
|
Lorna L. Stayton
Eldorado - Lorna L. Stayton age 97 of Eldorado, OH died Monday, October 7, 2019 in Eaton, OH. Lorna was born on September 2, 1922 in Trowbridge, OH, daughter of the late Frederick and Emma (Dehn) Greunke. She was a 1940 graduate of Elmore High School and The Toledo Hospital School of Nursing. Following graduation, Lorna served in the U.S. Army Nursing Corp at Kennedy General Hospital in Memphis, TN and upon returning to Ohio, enrolled at Ohio State University where she received her bachelor's degree in nursing education. She was a registered nurse at Columbus University Hospital and Reid Memorial Hospital in Richmond, IN where she retired after many years of dedicated service. Lorna served for many years with the Preble County Unit of the and was a member of the First Universalist Church in Eldorado; the AMVETS Post 726 in Eldorado and a charter member of the Women in Military Service. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing bridge, birds, flowers and cooking, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Lorna was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James D. Stayton in 2009, whom she met at Ohio State and wed on April 15, 1950. She was also preceded in death by her infant daughter in 1953; brothers, Harold, Arthur, Fred and Herbert Greunke; sisters, Ruth Ann Greunke, Lillian Bearss, Marie Haberkamp and Irene Hanson.
Lorna is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James F. and Kathleen Stayton and daughter and son-in-law, Janet S. and Timothy L. Miller; grandchildren, Dori (Mike) Harrison, Leslie Stayton, Clayton (Olivia) Aikman; great grandchildren, Peyton, Cameron and Madelyn Harrison; many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the First Universalist Church, 160 Monroe Street, Eldorado, OH. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Kathy Brawley officiating. Interment will be in Monroe Cemetery with full military honors rendered by the Preble County Honor Guard. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Homes, 220 East Main Street, Eaton, OH.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the at or to the First Universalist Church, P.O. Box 146, Eldorado, OH 45321. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019