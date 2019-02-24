Services
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorri Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorri Renee' Port Davis


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorri Renee' Port Davis Obituary
Lorri Renee' Port Davis

Richmond, IN - Lorri Renee' Port Davis passed away February 16, 2019, at Reid Health surrounded by her loving family. Lorri was born June 3, 1968, to Sam Port and Vicki Allen Port in New Castle, Indiana. Lorri graduated from Cambridge City High School in 1986, and she attended Indiana State University. Lorri was a vibrant member of the medical community in Richmond, Indiana, having worked as a Medical Assistant for over 23 years. Lorri was known for her professionalism, compassion and extensive knowledge in several medical offices and hospitals in the Wayne County area.

Lorri had a wonderful spirit, was outgoing, funny, loving and was always willing to help anyone in need. Lorri had a wide circle of friends and acquaintances, and loved to socialize.

Lorri is survived by her parents: Sam Port (Jane) and Vicki Allen Sizemore (Dan Pollitt); daughter: Breckin Strickland; grandsons: Treyton and Trennon Skaggs; her brother: Todd Port (Pam Shannon); step-sisters, Susan Lamb Persons, Saundra Lamb Peck and Gretchen Weston, step-father: Donnie Lamb; uncle: Rich Allen (Barb); cousin: Cooper Allen; nephews: Corey Groce, Garrett Port and Nickolas Port.

Lorri was preceded in death by her daughters: Nicole Port and Makenzie Davis; maternal grandparents: Mary Lou and Pete Allen; and paternal grandparents: Dorothy and Chet Port.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Critical Care Unit at Reid Health for the wonderful care they provided to Lorri and the emotional support provided to the family during this most difficult time.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Community Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com

The world has lost a very bright light and Lorri will be missed tremendously by all who knew and loved her.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now