Lorri Renee' Port Davis
Richmond, IN - Lorri Renee' Port Davis passed away February 16, 2019, at Reid Health surrounded by her loving family. Lorri was born June 3, 1968, to Sam Port and Vicki Allen Port in New Castle, Indiana. Lorri graduated from Cambridge City High School in 1986, and she attended Indiana State University. Lorri was a vibrant member of the medical community in Richmond, Indiana, having worked as a Medical Assistant for over 23 years. Lorri was known for her professionalism, compassion and extensive knowledge in several medical offices and hospitals in the Wayne County area.
Lorri had a wonderful spirit, was outgoing, funny, loving and was always willing to help anyone in need. Lorri had a wide circle of friends and acquaintances, and loved to socialize.
Lorri is survived by her parents: Sam Port (Jane) and Vicki Allen Sizemore (Dan Pollitt); daughter: Breckin Strickland; grandsons: Treyton and Trennon Skaggs; her brother: Todd Port (Pam Shannon); step-sisters, Susan Lamb Persons, Saundra Lamb Peck and Gretchen Weston, step-father: Donnie Lamb; uncle: Rich Allen (Barb); cousin: Cooper Allen; nephews: Corey Groce, Garrett Port and Nickolas Port.
Lorri was preceded in death by her daughters: Nicole Port and Makenzie Davis; maternal grandparents: Mary Lou and Pete Allen; and paternal grandparents: Dorothy and Chet Port.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Critical Care Unit at Reid Health for the wonderful care they provided to Lorri and the emotional support provided to the family during this most difficult time.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Community Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
The world has lost a very bright light and Lorri will be missed tremendously by all who knew and loved her.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 24, 2019