Lou Berdetta "Bert" Gallop entered her heavenly rest on Saturday, May 25, 2019.



Bert was born on October 4, 1934, to James Logan Bailey and Pearl (Jenkins) Bailey. On November 27, 1952, she married a young sailor named Norice Gallop. After several naval stations and four children, the young couple answered God's call to serve others in ministry. Bert worked alongside her husband as he pastored for 25 years at churches in Rhode Island, Florida, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. During this time, Bert became a licensed minister of the Gospel and was certified as a Christian counselor. They went on to answer a call to serve as "Mom" and "Pop" to American servicemen serving in Guam and Japan.



In 1995, Bert and Norice returned to their home in Richmond, Indiana, following Norice's diagnosis of colon cancer. In the spring of 1999, Norice was promoted to his heavenly home. Bert moved to Columbia, Missouri, the following year to be nearer to some of her children and grandchildren and immediately immersed herself in ministry at her new church home, leading the Senior Adult Ministries and serving as a care pastor. When an opportunity became available to live alongside retired pastors and missionaries with whom she had served during her 40+ years of ministry, she moved to Maranatha Village in Springfield, Missouri, where she lived for over ten years. She continued to share her love for people from around the world as "American Grandma" for many Chinese students. Bert returned to Columbia, Missouri, in June 2018, and enjoyed many special get-togethers with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Bert is survived by her six children, Linda Jeffrey of Columbia, Missouri, Gerry Gallop (Debra) of Manchester, New Hampshire, Karen Casey (James) of Lakeland, Florida, Susan Harper (Larry) of Columbia, Missouri, David Gallop (Gina) of Sanford, Florida, and William Gallop of Westminster, Massachusetts; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Smith (Ronald); brother, Robert Bailey (Sherry); and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, James A. Bailey and Willis Bailey; and three sisters, Rosetta Fox, Aileen Newton, and Shirley Peters.



Visitation for Lou Berdetta "Bert" Gallop will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond, Indiana. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Centerville.



Donations in Bert's honor may be given to Columbia First Assembly of God, 1100 N. 7th St., Columbia, MO 65201 or to Assemblies of God World Missions, 1445 N. Boonville Ave., Springfield, MO 65802.



Published in The Palladium-Item on June 2, 2019